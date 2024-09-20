  • Watch Now

63-year-old man dies in solo car crash in Kings County

Friday, September 20, 2024 6:35PM
63-year-old man dies in solo car crash in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 63-year-old man from Lemoore is dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Kings County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday on Fremont Avenue near 21st Avenue, just northwest of Lemoore.

Officers say the man was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox west on Fremont when, for unknown reasons, he veered to the right shoulder.

The SUV hit a mailbox, rolled onto its passenger side and collided with a tree.

The man died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Officers say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
