7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaskan island, prompting tsunami warning

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake.

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Sand Point, Alaska, on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service.

Sand Point is located on northwestern Popof Island, off the Alaska Peninsula. It's approximately 600 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

The earthquake struck 54 miles south of Sand Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tsunami warning is in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula and Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass, Alaska, on the Pacific Coast.

Residents in the warning zones are urged to evacuate inland or to higher ground or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building, depending on your situation, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.