$7 billion needed to finish first section of California's high-speed rail project

California's embattled high-speed rail project needs a lot more money, and it needs it soon.

Lawmakers found out this week they have until next June to secure $7 billion.

That money would go to finishing the first section of the rail project between Merced and Bakersfield.

The price tag for the whole San Francisco to LA line is at least $100 billion.

Lawmakers are waiting on an overdue project update that's now expected to come out this summer.

Even with the money, the project may not be safe.

The Trump administration is currently investigating the use of $4 billion worth of federal funds.