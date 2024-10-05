7 displaced after fire breaks out at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least seven people are displaced after a fire broke out at a central Fresno apartment complex.

Fresno Fire responded to Cedar and Belmont avenues early Saturday morning and found one unit in a tri-plex on fire.

Officials say the fire was mostly contained to the unit where they believe the fire started.

However, crews say the fire spread to the second unit's attic.

The first unit is a total loss.

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire, and it is unknown how it started.