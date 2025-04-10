Officials say the money will go to fund home dialysis units, a PET CT scanner and a 3D Mobile Mammography Unit.

$7 million donation to help expand healthcare access in Corcoran

A historic and generous multi-million dollar gift will bring more resources to a small Kings County town.

A historic and generous multi-million dollar gift will bring more resources to a small Kings County town.

A historic and generous multi-million dollar gift will bring more resources to a small Kings County town.

A historic and generous multi-million dollar gift will bring more resources to a small Kings County town.

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A historic and generous multi-million dollar gift will bring more resources to a small Kings County town.

The Adventist Health Corcoran Medical Office received a $7 million donation to expand healthcare access in the area and surrounding communities.

Officials say the money will go to fund home dialysis units, a PET CT scanner and a 3D Mobile Mammography Unit to bring life-saving diagnostic and treatment services directly to the community.

The donations were a community effort.

"The Corcoran Hospital District and Corcoran Community Foundation, supported by the Boswell family funds, those are the organizations that partnered with Adventist Health to help make this dream become a reality," says Tim Haydock with Adventist Health. "Those are the organizations that have gone above and beyond to outline a path for a brighter future for the members of this community."

The $7 million donation marks the largest gift in the history of Adventist Health.

Wednesday's event consisted of remarks from Adventist Health leadership, community donors and medical experts.

A patient speaker also shared how these new services will change lives.

Community leaders say this is an exciting milestone for Adventist Health and the Corcoran community as it ensures greater access to critical healthcare services.