70 affordable housing units open in Oakhurst

The housing crisis touches every part of the state, including our mountain communities.

The housing crisis touches every part of the state, including our mountain communities.

The housing crisis touches every part of the state, including our mountain communities.

The housing crisis touches every part of the state, including our mountain communities.

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- The housing crisis touches every part of the state, including our mountain communities.

For years, getting more affordable housing in Oakhurst has been a challenge, but today, a major step forward.

A ribbon cutting was held at River Grove apartments on Tuesday.

The complex is now home to Jessica Turner, who was living in her car just a year ago.

"I came from a domestic violence traumatic brain injury and sexual assault that made me have a nervous breakdown," said Turner.

Now she's 11 months sober and for the first time in a long time, has a place to call home.

"I open my windows because I have them. I'm able to turn on a light because I have those," said Turner.

Turner lives in one of the 70 units at River Grove in Oakhurst, built by Self-Help Enterprises.

Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler, a longtime champion of the project, was also at the ribbon cutting.

"Over the last at least ten years that I was in office almost every, at least every week, probably every other day people would call me 'I need some place to live I'm being booted, there's no place to live, the apartments are so expensive,'" said Wheeler.

An outspoken advocate, the community center at River Grove now bears his name.

"I can't even put words to it. It means everything to me and the people that I grew up with here," said Wheeler.

The second phase of the development will bring 50 more units to River Grove. Construction will begin this summer. It's expected to be complete in 2026.

Anyone interested in applying for a unit should visit the leasing office at 39963 Sierra Way in Oakhurst.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.