8 people, including children, displaced after fire burns down Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is displaced from their Fresno County home after a fire Saturday night.

Crews were called out to the area of Highway 41 and Laguna Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

Authorities say the first engine arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed along with multiple other nearby structures threatened as well.

Flames spread to those other structures, along with nearby vegetation, a haystack, and at least one car.

The intensity of the flames forced crews to take a defensive approach to the fire fight.

Authorities say eight people, including two children, were displaced because of the fire.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.