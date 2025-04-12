9-hole course coming to Valley Children's Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've ever dreamed of hitting golf balls into Valley Children's Stadium, now is your chance.

Bulldog Back 9 is coming on May 31st.

It will allow fans to hit from platforms in the upper deck to nine custom greens on the field.

Proceeds go to Bulldog Bread, the school's official NIL collective, where payments go directly to student-athletes.

"College football has changed more in the last five years than it has in the last 50 - NIL is a piece of that and direct donor donations help but putting on fun events like this so that people can support in different ways," said Marcus McMaryion.

Tee times will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every five minutes.

It will cost $79 to lock in a spot.

They'll be filming the day, so your swing will end up on the big screen.

The event will also feature a hole-in-one challenge and long drive challenge on the simulator.

