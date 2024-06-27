  • Watch Now

90-year-old man assaulted in Visalia, police say

Thursday, June 27, 2024
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police have arrested a woman for allegedly attacking a 90-year-old man, leaving him unconscious.

It happened just before 9:30 pm Tuesday in a neighborhood located off Atwood near Grove Avenue in Visalia.

When officers arrived, they found the man unconscious and suffering from severe head trauma.

Paramedics rushed him to Kaweah Health for treatment.

Investigators arrested a 64-year-old woman.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified, and it's not known what led to the alleged assault.

