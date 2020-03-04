ABC30 Jobs

News Producer

KFSN-TV/ABC30 Action News, the ABC Owned Television Station in Central California, is seeking a Newscast Producer. We are looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements. You would be responsible for story development and context, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements. You must have proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news. Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel and support and contribute to an inclusive culture. Candidates must embrace multi-platform content creation for TV, digital platforms and social media. You must be organized and work well under pressure with constant deadlines.

Responsibilities:

Manage and produce all elements of a linear newscast.

Lead the way on live breaking news and event coverage.

Actively participate in editorial planning and pitch stories daily.

Fill in producing other newscasts as needed on all platforms.

Willing to experiment with new technology.

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of one year experience working in a newsroom environment.

Must be willing to work various shifts including early mornings, overnights, nights, weekends and holidays.

Excellent writing skills.

Solid news judgment.

Strong communication skills.

Creativity and ethical decision-making skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of the Central Valley and bilingual skills are a plus.

Preferred Education:

Four-year college degree and knowledge of Central California are preferred.

The hiring range for this position in Fresno, CA is $52,452 to $55,350 per year based on a 40-hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

News Photographer

KFSN-TV/ABC30 Action News, the ABC Owned Television Station in Central California, is seeking an experienced News Photographer. We are looking for a modern content creator who works productively as a team with a reporter or independently. We want someone to join our team who is inherently creative, embraces new technology and wants to experiment on a daily basis. The successful candidate will be highly motivated with a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of daily local news gathering. The candidate will be a good fit and a problem-solver who works well under constant deadlines across all platforms. Candidates should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong work ethic.

Responsibilities:

Day-to-day local news gathering in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment

Shoot video and edit video for shows/ newscasts

Set up and execute live and recorded reporting for newscasts, meet daily deadlines

Safely and efficiently operate news vans using microwave, satellite and broadband streaming technology

Operate ENG and SNG vehicles and live remote equipment

Assist with the upkeep of equipment inventory

Required Qualifications:

Minimum 3 years of experience as a photojournalist with live transmission (satellite, microwave/broadband and streaming technology)

Must be experienced and proficient with a variety of professional quality cameras

Must have a valid license and clean driving record

Flexibility to work a variety of shifts including early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays required

Preferred Qualifications:

Small to medium market experience as a News Photographer/Editor.

Required Education:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Preferred Education:

Some college preferred.

This position is covered under the collective bargaining agreement between IBEW and KFSN-TV. The base pay range for this role in Fresno, California is $39,000 to $76,000 per year. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. The role also has potential for additional compensation for overtime and early morning/overnight shifts. KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Newsroom Intern

KFSN-TV/ABC30, the Disney/ABC Owned station in Fresno, is looking for a Newsroom Intern to learn about and contribute to our on-air, digital, and social media platforms. You will have the opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operations of a major market television station. KFSN-TV/ABC30 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

