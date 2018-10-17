ABC30 Internship Program

News Internships

  • Internships are for college credit only.

  • Interns are paid minimum wage.

  • Interns must be enrolled in college and should be in their junior or senior years.

  • Action News will adhere to the college's guidelines for internships in order to meet their requirements for number of days, hour and assessment reports.

  • All candidates will be interviewed prior to receiving the internship. They should come with a current resume, references, necessary paperwork completed by their advisor and a student identification card or other proof of enrollment.

  • Interns will also be required to sign a liability waiver form in order to ride along with Action News field crews.


For more information, send resume with Department # to: KFSN-TV, Human Resources, Dept. KFSN WEB 09-04, 1777 G Street, Fresno, CA 93706
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Nick Kauls' accused killer facing new felony charges for robbery before the murder
Puppeteer who played Big Bird retires after almost 50 years on 'Sesame Street'
CHP looking for truck driver as person of interest in 405 Fwy crash
Two female African elephants arrive to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
U.S. airman killed in training exercise in Ukraine confirmed from 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Motorcyclist killed after high speed chase and crash in Central Fresno
Show More
Melania Trump's plane forced to return on way to Philly
Broken fire hydrant in Southeast Fresno
Toddler knocks over candle sparking house fire
Organic fertilizer causing quite a stink in Northeast Fresno and Clovis
Plane with First Lady Melania Trump forced to return to base after exhibiting "mechanical issues"
More News