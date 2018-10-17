ABC30 Internship Program

- Internships are for college credit only.
- Interns are paid minimum wage.
- Interns must be enrolled in college and should be in their junior or senior years.
- Action News will adhere to the college's guidelines for internships in order to meet their requirements for number of days, hour and assessment reports.
- All candidates will be interviewed prior to receiving the internship. They should come with a current resume, references, necessary paperwork completed by their advisor and a student identification card or other proof of enrollment.
- Interns will also be required to sign a liability waiver form in order to ride along with Action News field crews.
For more information, send resume with Department # to: KFSN-TV, Human Resources, Dept. KFSN WEB 09-04, 1777 G Street, Fresno, CA 93706