ABC30 Honored Scholars of 2024

Each ABC30 Honored Scholar has been heavily involved in their community and school.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's one our favorite day's of the year here at ABC30 -- we're celebrating our Honored Scholars.

The top two students from over 70 schools across Central California met Thursday on the historic Fresno City College campus.

"I'm going to do good; I'm going to do great things," Sanger High School's valedictorian, Isabella Alvarado said.

Each has an incredible story. They're involved in their community and school with challenging classes, volunteer work, athletics and more.

"Being with all of these kids who have been through the same struggles, been through the same journey kind of as you, being able to throw up your cap and be joyous with them, it was kind of a great experience," Sanger High salutatorian, Jaxson Hoover said.

"I've always strived to be the best I can in school and academic wise just because I know education is really important for me and it's my pathway to success," Kerman High valedictorian Arnoop Chouhan said.

Arnoop and his twin brother, Gurnoor, are valedictorians at Kerman High.

They will attend UCLA in the fall, marking the first generation in their family to attend college.

"It's like a reward for my parents because I know they came here to give me a better life, so why would I throw that away by not trying to be the best person that I can?" Gurnoor said.

Another first-gen student heading to UCLA is Isabella Alvarado, who is graduating from Sanger High as valedictorian.

"It felt great," Alvarado said. "I know everyone is probably on the same road, applying for college, going through finals, so it was great to share a big accomplishment with all of them."

Each ABC30 Honored Scholar has been heavily involved in their community and school with advanced placement classes, leadership roles, community service and more.

Now, they're getting ready for their next step, which for Jaxson Hoover will be playing water polo and studying at Loyola Marymount University.

"It's going to be great, really nervous but also quite exciting to be able to go to the next step," Hoover said.

These seniors are graduating from high school in just a few weeks.

A lot of them sharing similar advice for anyone trying to achieve big goals: stick it out, believe in yourself and it's okay to take a break.

Congratulations to all of them!

