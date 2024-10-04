ABC30 to co-host U.S. Senate Candidate Forum between Adam Schiff, Steve Garvey

Watch the 2024 California U.S. Senate Candidate Forum live on ABC7 and all of our streaming platforms on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- The Nov. 5 election is approaching, and one important decision for voters is the open Senate seat.

On Tuesday, ABC30 will participate in the U.S. Senate Candidate Forum at 5 p.m. PT, and it will be live streamed on all of our streaming platforms.

Action News anchor Warren Armstrong will be among the panelists who will ask questions to Democratic candidate Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican candidate and former Dodger Steve Garvey.

The two candidates will answer questions on the important issues facing our state and country, helping you decide who should represent California in the Senate.

Armstrong will be joined by a panel of journalists from across the state, including KABC-TV anchor Marc Brown, KGO-TV anchor Kristen Sze and Univision Los Angeles anchor Gabriela Teissier.

The forum will spotlight California's only statewide political contest. The event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of California.

Watch the U.S. Senate Candidate Forum live on ABC30 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC30."