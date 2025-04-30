The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We cannot deny it; we are all getting older, and that comes with concerns and responsibilities. ABC30 and the California Department of Aging invite you to a special town hall where you can find help, hope, and encouragement.

The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser will be held Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at UCSF Fresno in Downtown Fresno. This free event, moderated by Action News anchor Graciela Moreno, includes a panel of experts on dementia, caregiving, insurance, and resources for families caring for seniors. The town hall will also be streamed live.

Attendees will receive a free resource guide, ABC30 swag (while supplies last) and have an opportunity to ask questions of our panel of experts: Susan DeMarois, Director, California Department of Aging; Meghan Velasquez, Executive Director, Valley Caregiver Resource Center; Hillaree Bennett, Program Director, Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging and Dr. Alex Sheriffs, Family Physician, Geriatrics Specialist UCSF Fresno Alzheimer and Memory Center.

You can also submit questions in advance using the form at the bottom of this page.

The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser

Wednesday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m.

UCSF Fresno Auditorium - 155 N Fresno Street, Fresno CA 93701

Attendees are encouraged to park at the CRMC parking garage.

Download a map here.

RESOURCES

The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser is presented in partnership with the California Department of Aging.