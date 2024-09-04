Accused murderer listened to conspiracy theories before deadly fire, evidence shows

Filimon Hurtado's public defenders say the conspiracy theories come from a podcast about human cloning.

A Fresno County jury learned more on Tuesday about the mindset of Filimon Hurtado, the man accused of killing two young children in a Fresno fire.

A Fresno County jury learned more on Tuesday about the mindset of Filimon Hurtado, the man accused of killing two young children in a Fresno fire.

A Fresno County jury learned more on Tuesday about the mindset of Filimon Hurtado, the man accused of killing two young children in a Fresno fire.

A Fresno County jury learned more on Tuesday about the mindset of Filimon Hurtado, the man accused of killing two young children in a Fresno fire.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County jury learned more on Tuesday about the mindset of Filimon Hurtado, the man accused of killing two young children in a Fresno fire.

Defense investigator Anival Gutierrez took the stand to testify about revealing Facebook and text messages.

One of them states, "Hello, I was interested in lear(n)ing more about the ways of the Free Masons."

That message and more came just days before prosecutors say Hurtado set the deadly May 2022 house West Central Fresno house fire that left his young niece and nephew dead.

Hurtado has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and arson.

His public defenders say he was insane and off his meds for bipolar disorder when he read conspiracy theories online, including one about reptilian eyes.

The trial has continued for weeks as attorneys on both sides make their case to the county jury.

Last week, prosecutors played a jailhouse phone call.

On the recorded line with his father, Hurtado said, "I made a mistake. I did something stupid."

Prosecutors also played a video Hurtado uploaded to YouTube one day before the deadly fire.

Action News cannot show it, but for several minutes, Hurtado described being abducted, cloned, and teleported.

"They're coming for everybody," he said in the video.

Hurtado's public defenders say those conspiracy theories come from a podcast about human cloning.

The jury heard the podcast on Tuesday and saw text messages suggesting Hurtado listened to it.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.