Address change notifications for those impacted by Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard change

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Address change notifications are being mailed out to those impacted by the controversial renaming of three streets in the city of Fresno.

Parts of California Avenue, Ventura Street and Kings Canyon Road will become Cesar Chavez Boulevard, named after the well-known labor leader and civil rights activist.

Street sign installations will begin in mid-June and are expected to take four weeks along the 10-mile stretch.

Opponents argued the current street names were part of the city's identity, but ultimately the city council gave the project the go-ahead.

