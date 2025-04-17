Addressing prenatal care disparities during Black Maternal Health week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's Black Maternal Health Week, a national initiative to address disparities in maternal outcomes for Black women in the U.S.

Valley health leaders say everyone can play a role in reducing pregnancy-related deaths.

"In our country, a developed country such as the United States, it's surprising to hear that hundreds of women are still dying during childbirth and pregnancy.," said Dr. Christina Hiebert with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

The CDC reports that black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related problems compared to white women. Doctors say limited child care support, language, and even distance can be barriers when looking for prenatal care.

"We have things known as obstetrical deserts," said Dr. Hiebert, "where there's actually no available OB providers in regions."

Dr. Hiebert says, mental health, hemorrhaging, and hypertension are complications that can happen during pregnancy. But all can be prevented, whether through education or providing more accessible care.

"We know that bleeding is one of the scariest events that a mom can have during childbirth," said Dr. Hiebert. "So by simulating and improving the care we can provide, we're increasing the chances of a successful outcome."

Health experts say recognizing the warning signs during pregnancy and asking questions can also help reduce risks. In the Central Valley, there are groups that are working to provide more resources for black women.

"The Black Doula Network is an amazing example of a group that's working with black medical providers as well as black women in the community to provide education," said Dr. Hiebert.

Addressing these barriers and complications are all steps that can be taken to keep women healthy and safe during pregnancy.

