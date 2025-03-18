Ag Watch: Issues continue for small farms in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's become much more difficult to make money if you are operating a small farm in the Valley.

Between 2017 and 2022, the USDA says California has lost 7,387 farms - 10% of its small farms.

Roger Isom is president of the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association, which has expanded and is now known as the Western Tree Nut Association.

This year, the state banned ag burning.

Isom says he'll testify at a hearing for a bill to increase composting. He says flexibility is needed for growers who want to do away with plant material.

"If I'm composting on my farm and I want to sell any of the excess, I have to have three different permits: one with Cal Recycle, one with the local air district, one with the regional water quality board," he said.

Isom says California is one of just four states required to pay overtime on the farm. He's part of an ag coalition seeking change in the payment process.

"It's not that we don't want to pay it," he said. "What we're trying to do is get a tax credit so that if we do pay overtime, that we get some of that back in the form of a tax credit."

Isom says agriculture groups are asking for a large funding package to help address some critical concerns.

It includes more funding to replace old tractors and harvesters to help improve air quality.

"We've had an incentive program with the state Air Resources Control Board and local air districts to help replace the older tractors," Isom said.

Five-thousand old tractors in the Valley have been replaced, but Isom says the program is now running out of funds.

On Wednesday, Roger Isom will be joined in Sacramento by officials from the California Farm Bureau and the California Association of Winegrape Growers.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.