All4Youth Wellness Center opening on Biola-Pershing Elementary campus

The center will host community events, and it will also be the new home for parents taking English as a second language courses.

A new resource in the community of Biola is aiming to meet student needs.

A new resource in the community of Biola is aiming to meet student needs.

A new resource in the community of Biola is aiming to meet student needs.

A new resource in the community of Biola is aiming to meet student needs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The fun paintings and cozy couches at the All4Youth Wellness Center create an inviting but confidential space.

"They've even frosted the bottom of the windows. They want that privacy, they want that safety so that they can really provide the resources," Biola-Pershing Elementary School Principal Chelan Shepherd said.

Attached to campus, Principal Shepherd says the center aims to provide resources to students and their families.

That includes student mental health therapy services.

Shepherd says that's important because a child's mental well-being can impact their learning.

"A hungry child, a needy child, a stressed child does not learn at the same rate as a child that is well," Shepherd said.

There will be a wellness coach and a community support person who can bridge the gap between community resources and community needs.

Language support will be available for families who predominately speak Spanish.

Central Unified Superintendent Ketti Davis says this type of resource helps support teachers' daily work.

"Our job is to educate and get our students graduated to be successful, but their mental health, the supports, their wellness and their family's wellness is really the gateway for us to be able to do the work we do in classrooms," Davis said.

The center will host community events that serve families, and it will also be the new home for parents taking English as a second language courses.

Principal Shepherd says the All4Youth Wellness Center came about because families advocated for their children's needs, and the district took action.

"I'm excited to be able to bring this back around to our parents and show them that using their voice works. It makes a difference for them to be involved, for them to advocate for their students, advocate for their families and to be a part of the district," Shepherd said.

The All4Youth Wellness Center officially opens Tuesday, and there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.