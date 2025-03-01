Alleged DUI driver crashes into Fresno building following pursuit, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- A suspected DUI driver is in the hospital after a pursuit ended with him crashing into a building in northeast Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a car speeding south on Friant Road near Rice Friday night and attempted to pull the driver over.

Deputies say the man did not stop and ran a red light while turning west onto Audubon Drive, which began the pursuit.

Authorities say as the man approached Nees Avenue, he failed to turn and ended up crashing into an office building.

He was taken into custody and went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.