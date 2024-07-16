Prime Day Dyson deals to shop now

Shop Prime Day now and don't hesitate to look for your favorite retailer on sale. Dyson, for example, has everything discounted from their famous AirWrap to top-rated vacuums. See below for the best Dyson deals to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Dyson Deals

32% off Amazon Dyson Cool Tower Fan $249.99

$369.99 Shop now at Amazon

This cooling fan has three speeds and a sleep timer so it can run all night long. It has 10 airflow settings and is fairly quiet so it won't disturb you while you sleep.

18% off Amazon Dyson Airwrap $549.99

$674.99 Shop now at Amazon

The Airwrap is one of the best styling devices, and it comes with multiple attachments for wavy, curly or straight hair. It has three heat settings and a cold setting, depending on how you prefer to style your hair.

45% off Amazon Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean Upright Vacuum $329.99

$599.99 Shop now at Amazon

This Dyson vacuum has strong suction and is easy to maneuver around your home. It also comes with multiple attachments for different floor types and is extremely effective at picking up pet hair.

More Dyson deals:

Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener for $379.99 (24% off)

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Cleaner Vacuum for $349.99 (26% off)

Dyson Humdinger Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $264.89 (12% off)

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine for $849.99 (11% off)

Looking for more Prime Day deals?

