Prime Day competitor sales that are just as good if not better than Amazon

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Amazon Prime Day (July 16-17) is one of the biggest shopping events of the summer, so it's no surprise that other retailers are looking to slash prices with their own summer sale events.

If you want to learn more about Amazon Prime Day 2024 and all it has to offer, check out our comprehensive guide to the annual shopping holiday.

Also, you can view our top trending deals for Prime Day 2024 by visiting our round-ups like our Best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now, Best deals for Amazon Prime Day under $100 and Best Prime Day tech deals which will be updated regularly.

To see what other Prime Day alternative deals you can find this week and next from some of your favorite retailers check out our deals below.

Walmart

Walmart is having its July Deals Event with summer deals up to 50% off. Here are some of our favorite picks below.

Apple Products:

Save $200 on the 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB

Save $80 on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm

Save $50 on the Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch Laptop - Space Gray, M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Save $49 on the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

More discounts:

Save $401.99 on the TCL 75" Class Q Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV, 75Q650G

Save $50 on the Ninja CREAMi, Ice Cream Maker

Save $222.99 on the Shark IQ robot vacuum

Save $40.99 on the Nintendo Switch Lite

Save $29.49 on the KanJam Illuminate Multi-Color LED Disc Game Set

Save $200 on the Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Save $130 on the Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector

Save $111.99 on the Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10" Hybrid Mattress - Comfort Foam and Pocket Spring, Adult, Queen

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale starts July 15th with early access available to all Nordstrom cardmembers. Preview the sale now and shop some of our top deal picks from popular brands below:

Save $189 on the AllSaints - Balfern Belted Leather Biker Jacket

Save $210 on the DIOR 'DiorSignature R1U 57mm Sunglasses

Save $58 on the Extra Small Le Pliage Crossbody Bag

Save $98.01 on the Coach - Chelsea Pebbled Leather Top Handle Bag

Save $80 on the Sam Edelman - Ari Ballet Flat

Save $90 on the Dolce Vita - Annika Pointed Toe Boot (Women)

Save $131.01 on the Babyzen - YOYO Stroller Bundle

Lululemon

If you're looking for a deal on Lululemon, it's always wise to first check their "We Made Too Much" section. Right now, you'll find the ever-popular lululemon Align High-Rise Pant that my significant other swears by.

Saatva

Saatva is giving shoppers $650 dollars off on orders over $1500 on many of their top mattresses. This includes Saatva's Luxury Hybrid Innerspring, Cooling Ultra Premium Memory Foam, and Organic Latex Mattresses.

Cozy Earth

Shoppers can save up to 35% off with Cozy Day Deals including of their products that were awarded the title of "Oprah's Favorite Things."

Ruggable

Ruggable is having a flash sale where if you buy 1 you get 15% off and if you buy 2+ you get 20% off using code 24FLASH. Shop their best sellers here. I own the Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug and love how it looks, but more importantly how easy it is to clean.

Zappos

Zappos celebrated its 25th anniversary this year with exclusive discounts to celebrate. They also have great deals on popular brands like Hoka, Crocs, and many more.

*By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.