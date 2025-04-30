Amendola Family Student Cupboard at Fresno State addressing food insecurity on campus

The director of the Amendola Family Student Cupboard at Fresno State joined us to share how they address food insecurity on campus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our series "Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures" spotlights the ways we can ensure Valley kids are set up for success, well into adulthood. It's in partnership with Valley Children's and Fresno State.

Michael Ballin, director of the Amendola Family Student Cupboard at Fresno State, joined us on Action News Live at Three to share how they address food insecurity on campus.

The Student Cupboard offers free food and other essential items. It's located in the Industrial Technology Building in Room 144.

It's open when the campus is open. You can also find the hours posted on their website.