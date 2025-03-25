'Good Morning America' to return to Asheville 6 months after Hurricane Helene

Six months after Hurricane Helene devastated the western part of North Carolina, "Good Morning America" is returning to Asheville to highlight the city's resilience and ongoing recovery.

"GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts, chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee, and WABC-TV weather anchor Sam Champion will report live from Asheville this Thursday.

The strength of the community will be highlighted, with the focus on families navigating aid delays, small businesses working to recover, hometown heroes and local leaders driving efforts to restore the region.

The city's economic resurgence and the revitalization of key cultural and business districts will also be featured in "Asheville Rising."

And the program will feature live donations, giveaways and a special performance by country music singer-songwriter and North Carolina native Chase Rice to honor Asheville's strength.

Watch "Asheville Rising" on "Good Morning America" this Thursday.

