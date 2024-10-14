Zoo Atlanta bids final farewell to giant pandas on special FedEx plane

The giant pandas, called Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, arrived back in Chengdu on Sunday.

The giant pandas, called Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, arrived back in Chengdu on Sunday.

The giant pandas, called Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, arrived back in Chengdu on Sunday.

The giant pandas, called Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, arrived back in Chengdu on Sunday.

ATLANTA -- Four giant pandas who had been beloved guests at Zoo Atlanta were returned to China on a special FedEx plane.

The giant pandas, called Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, arrived back in Chengdu on Sunday.

The return of the four pandas to China was "in line with Zoo Atlanta's giant panda agreement with China, which expires this month," the zoo said.

Lun Lun and Yang Yang were both born in Chengdu, while Ya Lun and Xi Lun were born in Atlanta.

Footage released by Zoo Atlanta shows preparations for the "FedEx Panda Express," the plane which brought the pandas back to China.

READ ALSO | Pandas from China make official public debut at San Diego Zoo

Zoo Atlanta via Storyful