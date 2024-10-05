Atwater couple welcomes back famous recreation of horror movie home

Emily and Ben Auer took a break from putting the haunted house on as they extended their family.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley home is bringing back its horrifying haunted house.

The Michael Myers House has returned to Atwater.

It's put on by former Disney cast members-turned-teachers Emily and Ben Auer.

The couple took a break from putting the haunted house on as they extended their family.

This scary and creative house is located on Chablis Lane near Cabernet Court.

Friday was the opening night of this scary attraction.

The couple says seeing people driving by their house makes the effort all worth it.

"Around 7:50, 8 o'clock, there was a whole bunch of cars, makes it all worth it for sure," Emily and Ben said.

The couple hopes to be able to expand the spooky display in the coming years.

If you missed it last night, don't worry. The house will be available to view from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through each weekend this October.

