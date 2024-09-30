Author with Central Valley ties visits Fresno Unified students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, an author with Valley ties is inspiring students with a story spotlighting the journey of a farmworker.

Students from Manchester GATE Elementary in central Fresno were introduced to the book "The Boy from Mexico Becomes a Farmworker."

It was written and illustrated by Edward Dennis.

In it, Dennis shares his great-grandfather's story of coming to the United States from Mexico and becoming a farmworker who provides food to feed the nation.

It's a message Dennis hopes kids can relate to in the Central Valley.

"I hope they learn about the contributions farmworkers make, I know a lot of their families are probably farm workers because of the area, like mine was, and I also want to get them into making their own book and telling their own stories, that's why we drew our own character," Dennis said.

Dennis tells us his late mother was from Fresno.

He says this event was a way to honor her memory.