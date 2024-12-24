Avoiding toy troubles this holiday season

The rush is on to finish holiday shopping. It's all to make sure that kids will have a chance to unbox some happiness on Christmas.

The rush is on to finish holiday shopping. It's all to make sure that kids will have a chance to unbox some happiness on Christmas.

The rush is on to finish holiday shopping. It's all to make sure that kids will have a chance to unbox some happiness on Christmas.

The rush is on to finish holiday shopping. It's all to make sure that kids will have a chance to unbox some happiness on Christmas.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rush is on to finish holiday shopping. It's all to make sure that kids will have a chance to unbox some happiness on Christmas.

As you work your way down the list, health experts say, when it comes to shopping for toys, make sure to check the label for an age appropriate gift.

"Our babies, our toddlers, and our cruisers," said Kristina Pasma, a trauma nurse liaison at Valley Children's Hospital and the coordinator for the Safe Kids Central California Coalition.

"When thinking of toys, you really want things that are big. They explore their world with their mouths."

A report from the US Product Safety Commission estimated in 2023, there were more than 154,000 toy related injuries that were treated in emergency rooms nationwide for kids 12 and under.

The holiday up-tick in accidents is something commonly seen by Pasma

"We see toy related injuries all year long," said Pasma.

"But definitely after the holidays, especially as they are getting things that are new to them. The kiddos that are riding bikes, there's sort of a learning curve."

Pasma walked Action News through some of the risks and hazards from some toys.

"These little marbles and even the jacks are small enough to fit in a toilet paper roll," said Pasma.

"We say that if it's small enough to fit in a toilet paper roll, then it's small enough for a child to choke on it."

Older kids can also find trouble with their new toys.

"They're asking for toys that generally have a wheel on them," said Pasma.

"Making sure that we have our protective gear. Not only are we buying them the bike, the scooter, the skateboard, the hoverboard, whatever they're asking for this year, we also want to make sure we're getting them the things that keep them safe."

It's all to make sure the fun doesn't unravel.

Pasma adds, even everyday items like candles and small batteries can be a hazard for kids.

That's why she urges families to always be aware of what's around their children for a happy and healthy new year.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.