B2S: A children's dietician explains the best foods and drinks to fuel your child at school

As students get ready to learn, Pediatric Registered Dietician Kristen Coleman says it's important kids don't skip breakfast.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Healthy minds start with full bellies.

As you're putting together that plate, make sure it's packed with protein.

Coleman says that helps get kids through class.

"It's going to kind of make whatever they eat last longer so they can go from breakfast to lunch without getting groggy," Coleman said.

Protein options that are popular with kids include cheese, yogurt, deli meats and eggs.

The protein portion should be the size of your child's palm.

Add some fresh fruit and whole wheat toast to help make it a fully balanced breakfast.

Coleman suggests ditching the juice first thing in the morning.

"I really think that first thing in the morning, kids should be drinking water," Coleman said.

Coleman says an easy rule of thumb is to make sure each day your child drinks eight ounces of water per their age.

Anyone eight years or older should be drinking at least eight glasses a day.

For lunch, mix things up.

"Kids don't like to eat the same thing over and over again for weeks at a time," Coleman said.

Sandwiches, salads or soup are good options, but, again, protein should be a focus.

She recommends children drink water with lunch, but since most kids want something flavorful, she suggests sugar-free juice boxes, flavored soda water or water with a flavor packet.

"A big one that is popular that we talk about a lot is Crystal Light because they have like every flavor you can imagine, and just certain things that we can use to bump up the flavors and the hydration to get them to drink the water," she said.

For snacks throughout the day, Colman suggests carrots and hummus or vegetables with a dip.

But she says no one has to eat healthily all the time.

"It's ok to have some balance, so if you put cookies and an orange for your kids to snack on, that's fine too," Coleman said.

There are a few things she recommends kids avoid altogether: hot chips and soda.

"The hot chips are very processed, they're full of sugar and fat and just not -- there's really not a lot of nutritional value there," Coleman said. "And then also limiting the soda, right? Because the kids don't need the sugar, they don't need the caffeine. It's actually going to dehydrate them more."

She says the best way to get kids to eat a better diet is for parents to do the same.

"It's really important that if you want your kid to eat healthy that you're eating healthy. Your kid needs to see you eat the broccoli, see you eat the salad," Coleman said.

Coleman says when introducing new foods to kids, she's not a fan of forcing kids to eat something.

Instead, she says to be patient and introduce the food multiple times.

On average, she says it'll take a child seeing the food seven to 10 times before they even try it.

