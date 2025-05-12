Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida make Billboard 200 chart history with Spanish-language albums

LOS ANGELES -- Bad Bunny and Mexican-American band Fuerza Regida have made history by topping the Billboard 200 albums chart.

It's the first time in the chart's nearly 70-year history that two Spanish-language albums are at the top of the Billboard 200 at the same time.

Bad Bunny's "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" has the number one album in the United States, followed by Fuerza Regida's newest album, "111XPANTIA," which debuted at number two.

The regional Mexican band, which originated in San Bernardino, California, also "lays claim to the highest-charting Spanish-language album by a duo or group, or a regional Mexican music album, ever," Billboard said.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption, according to Billboard.