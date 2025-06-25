Battle over Granite Park: City drops litigation against operator over alleged debt

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Battle over Granite Park heats up.

"I'm tired, I'm hurt because I lost a lot of business, I lost a lot of family members, I lost a lot of friends because they're doing this to me personally," said Terance Frazier, Owner of Central Valley Community Sports Foundation.

Frazier said he is upset after a several-year-long battle with the City of Fresno over Granite Park.

Last May, the city estimated Frazier owed them at least one point three million dollars in unpaid rent and utilities at the time, but that number continues to grow.

The City of Fresno and the Central Valley Community Sports Foundation were set to go to trial next week but on Tuesday, it came to a halt.

The city released a statement detailing the dismissal of litigation against Frazier after lender, Land Value Management, stepped in to clear the alleged debt.

"The lender notified us that he wished to intervene in that litigation, and we decided to press pause, see if we can have any productive discussions with the lender to see if he can cure the default," said Fresno City Manager, Georgeanne White.

Frazier said that's a lie.

"I think what you saw today was the City dismissing the case because they knew they were going to lose. Now they're trying to spin it and say a lender got involved. That's not the actual case," said Fraizer.

"Absolutely false. We have a very solid case. We have a lease that he has not complied with. There are a number of defaults, he continues to be in default, and he has ignored the city at every step of the way," added White.

Frazier tells Action News he was looking forward to proving he had paid the city rent at trial.

He said it boils down to the community needing Granite Park.

"I'm not going to go anywhere. These kids need this park, and I'm gonna be here standing for them," said Frazier.

White said she's hopeful for a resolution.

"Whenever there's a chance to negotiate a resolution, we do that, we always do that as a city."

The city says that if the debt is not paid, they will reignite litigation against Frazier.

