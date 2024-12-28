Beads of Courage comes to Valley Children's Hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eight-year-old Carly Brandl loves to color and draw. So, it's fitting that one her favorites subjects is not only math, but also art. Carly adores her cat Sharkie.

Not only is she Creative Carly, but also Courageous Carly.

On December 21st 2022, Carly was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, which is a cancerous brain tumor.

"We went to the ER, with flu like symptoms, we had been to the doctor multiple times, she was having really bad headaches and they immediately pushed her into the ER, and when we go there she had had a seizure," Mother Kristy Brandl said.

Two days later, Carly spent nine hours in surgery as her doctor worked to remove the tumor.

"Childhood cancer is nothing you ever want to experience. It's a parent's worst nightmare," Kristy said.

After a week at Valley Children's, Carly was able to go home. But on her 7th birthday, she began further treatment in San Diego.

"I went to two different hospitals. One for my radiation and one where I would get my port access and stuff," Carly said.

It was there in San Diego where the health care workers introduced Carly to the Beads of Courage Program.

"She got hooked every week, we would get our beads and she would sit and string them, which was very helpful in her recovery," Kristy said.

The Beads of Courage program uses the beads to help mark a milestone in a child or teen's recovery.

"It can be a really big event, a significant procedure or life changing step," Marisa Ybarra Reyes with Valley Chrildren's Hospital said.

When Carly found out there wasn't a Beads of Courage program at Valley Children's Hospital, she wanted to bring that experience back home.

"I wanted other kids to have something to look forward to and push through that day," Carly said.

So far the Beads of Courage program at Valley Children's is only within the oncology department, with the hope of expanding it to other areas down the road.

Hoping to bond others through the beads.

If you would like to learn more about the Beads of Courage Program at Valley Children's Hospital and help donate, click here.

