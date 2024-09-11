The Emmys will be handed out Sunday, Sept 15 on ABC

'The Bear,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Only Murders In The Building' vying for Emmys comedy gold

"The Bear," "Abbott Elementary" and "Only Murders in the Building" are among the comedies looking to win Emmys gold this Sunday

LOS ANGELES -- So many shows made audiences smile this year and they're in the running for the Outstanding Comedy Emmy.

"The Bear" collected ten Emmys for season one and now they're back for seconds, and then some with seven Emmy wins and counting for season two!

The Hulu series scored a record 23 nominations this year, including acting nods for its three main stars, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who all won Emmys for season one.

The most nominated episode of the year was the high-anxiety holiday episode, "Fishes." It took home Creative Arts Emmys for outstanding editing, guest actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and guest actor for Jon Bernthal.

All three seasons are streaming now on Hulu.

"Only Murders In The Building" is another strong contender for the Outstanding Comedy category. The hit Hulu whodunit is this year's third most nominated show with 21 nods, including the first career acting nomination for Selena Gomez.

Martin Short and Steve Martin are also nominated, with Martin breaking his own record as the oldest lead actor nominee in history at age 79.

Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Matthew Broderick and Da'Vine Joy Randolph also have nominations.

Season 4 of the hit series is streaming now on Hulu.

"Abbott Elementary" has nine Emmy nominations this year. Creator Quinta Brunson has three nods on her own, for acting, writing and producing. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James also have acting nominations.

"Abbott Elementary" returns to the ABC lineup Wednesday October 9.

"What We Do In The Shadows" earned eight more Emmy nominations this year, including best comedy and the first acting nomination for star Matt Berry.

The sixth and final season of the hit series premieres October 21 on FX.

"Reservation Dogs," is a first-time top comedy nominee at the Emmys. It's just one of four nominations for the show's final season.

"Hacks," "Palm Royale" and the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" are also nominated in the Outstanding Comedy category.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, FX and this ABC station.