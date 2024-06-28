Bear destroys family's car during trip to Bass Lake

A hungry bear snuck into their car but then got trapped inside. It tore up the seats and the inside of the doors.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family's trip to Bass Lake got messy after a bear broke into their car and left it destroyed.

The Edens from Northern California were on their annual anniversary trip to Madera County with their family.

One family member caught the culprit in action.

"I think he spent most of his time licking up syrup and then trying to get out, and he was trapped in there and probably started freaking out, started tearing the place apart," Irik Edens said.

Law enforcement was called and broke a window to let the bear out.

The family says the animal also went to the bathroom inside their car, and the minivan is a total loss.

They maintained a positive attitude, saying the incident made their trip memorable.