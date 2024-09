Bear spotted taking a dip at Bass Lake amid ongoing heat wave

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A curious critter surprised visitors at Bass Lake on Monday

ABC30 Insider Sophia Berro captured a large bear cooling off in the water.

The animal appears to sit in the lake with the water nearly coming up to its neck.

A dip in the lake can be a great way to escape the 'un-bearable' heat.