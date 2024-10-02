Beating the heat at the Big Fresno Fair

When you are outside, officials say make sure you drink plenty of water.

Misting fans aren't just keeping people cool at the Big Fresno Fair, but also helping animals find relief from the heat.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Misting fans aren't just keeping people cool at the Big Fresno Fair, but also helping animals find relief from the heat.

It's a process that starts early in the morning.

"They started hauling in at 5'clock this morning, and they are now all in before the heat, so we wanted to make sure that we didn't have too many that were pulling in at 5 o'clock in the middle of the heat, 3 o'clock," said Big Fresno Fair Livestock Superintendent Terri O'Leary-Collins.

While FFA and 4-H students prepare their animals, instructors ensure everyone stays on top of their health.

"Our kids were instructed to make sure they are topping off waters, that they are going every few hours for the chickens, topping off their waters. We also have frozen water bottles available for the rabbits and chickens and then also we are making sure to keep the kids watered also during this," said Janet Moore with the Sanger 4-H group.

When you are outside, officials say make sure you drink plenty of water.

"We're also finding refuge inside our buildings, so this is our Ag building. It's a fantastic, cool place to sit down and learn about California's produce and agriculture," said Big Fresno Fair Special Events Coordinator, Taylor Collins.

Taylor Collins says people will be on-site to keep everyone safe.

"We do have on-grounds police and EMS, which they aren't used very often, but if anyone has any issues, they can sit, and we'll have someone come to them immediately on-site," said Collins.

Fair gates open Wednesday at 4 pm.

