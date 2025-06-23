24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Monday, June 23, 2025 5:52AM
Benito Fire contained after burning 430 acres near Mendota
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews have contained a wildfire that burned 430 acres in western Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.

Dubbed the Benito Fire, the blaze ignited near San Benito Avenue and Panoche Road, just outside Mendota, around 2 p.m., according to fire officials.

Video captured by a PG&E webcam showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the area as the fire spread across dry brushland. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to stop the fire's forward progress.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
