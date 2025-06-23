Benito Fire contained after burning 430 acres near Mendota

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews have contained a wildfire that burned 430 acres in western Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.

Dubbed the Benito Fire, the blaze ignited near San Benito Avenue and Panoche Road, just outside Mendota, around 2 p.m., according to fire officials.

Video captured by a PG &E webcam showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the area as the fire spread across dry brushland. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to stop the fire's forward progress.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.