Last chance: Best Amazon deals still live from Prime Day

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Amazon Prime Day may be over but there are still some sales left to shop. From top-rated tech to must-have beauty, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals that are still live.

Best Amazon deals

Best tech deals

INSIGNIA 42-inch Class F20 Series for $129.99 (28% off)

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e for $250 (37% off)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $168.99 (32% off)

Beats Studio Pro for $169.95 (51% off)

Best deals under $100

Chefman Countertop Microwave Oven for $75.99 (24% off)

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $79.50 (20% off)

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask for $16.80 (30% off)

Best home and kitchen deals

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum for $399 (27% off)

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q011) for $159.99 (36% off)

roborock Q5 Max+ Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (50% off)

Bestqool Red Light Therapy for $189 (17% off)

LEVOIT Smart Humidifier for $63.97 (20% off)

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker for $109.99 (27% off)

Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $179.99 (28% off)

Best pet deals

Peteast Dog Splash Pad for $21.99 (15% off)

Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs for $28.49 (43% off)

PHOEPET No Pull Dog Harness for $15.83 (42% off)

Best beauty deals

Braun Electric Shaver for $99.94 (23% off)

FOREO LUNA mini 3 for $116 (53% off)

Sunday Riley Face Oil for $38( 5% off)

Best book deals

The Japanese Art Of The Cocktail for $16.99 (43% off)

Every Summer After for $9.50 (40% off)

Her Perfect Family for $11.95 (25% off)

Bridgerton Boxed Set 1-4 for $36.40 (52% off)

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.