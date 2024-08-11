Top-rated Halloween decor to give your space a spooky feel

Halloween might be a few months away but many retailers have already released their holiday collections with everything from jack-o'-lanterns to spooky lights to add a little festive spirit to your space. Find the best early Halloween decor items below and start to deck up your space with some spooky essentials.

Best Halloween decor

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 12 ft. Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton $379 Shop now at The Home Depot

This top-rated skeleton figure stands 12 feet tall and has a pumpkin for a head. It comes with glowing LED lights for the eyes and even comes with bright LED lights for the chest area. It does require assembly though, so keep aside 30 minutes to an hour to set it up in your lawn.

Pottery Barn Gus the Ghost with Pumpkin Pillow $85.50 Shop now at Pottery Barn

This adorable ghost-shaped pillow is the perfect accessory for your couch or bed. It's made with recyclable materials and is incredibly soft and plush. It's spot clean only though so don't accidentally add this to your laundry basket.

Wayfair Solar Lighted Halloween Witches $109.99 Shop now at Wayfair

These three witches are all adorned in different fabric colors and can be lit up through their solar-powered batteries - saving you the hassle of plugging them in. They each come with a stake to mount them and are a great addition to your outdoor garden.

33% off Amazon Bats Halloween Decorations $5.99

$8.99 Shop now at Amazon

Get 100 stick-on bats with this pick. You can place them on windows, walls or even doors, and the double-sided adhesive tape on these bats makes it easy to stick them on or take them off. You'll get different-sized bats that you can stick in a clump together or disperse around your home.

Spirit Halloween 5.8 Ft Emily Animatronic - Corpse Bride $299.99 Shop now at Spirit Halloween

The Corpse Bride is a Halloween essential and this replica even performs head movements and speaks phrases from the movie. It is an officially licensed item and can even be paired with the Victor animatronic doll so the two can interact with each other.

Amazon Floating LED Candles $21.99 Shop now at Amazon

Bring a little Hogwarts flair into your home with these floating candles that you can hang directly from your ceiling. They come with included hooks and thumbtacks making them easy to install and an included remote control so you can program these lights as you please.

Walmart Autoyet Halloween Mist Maker $14.30 Shop now at Walmart

This witchy cauldron creates a mist making it look like something from a spooky story or fairytale. It also has LED lights built-in which can change color, depending on the rest of your Halloween decor. The device also has an automatic shut-off feature when the water level gets too low.

Disney Store Disney Store Stitch Pumpkin Decoration $69.99 Shop now at Disney Store

For all the Disney fans out there, choose this mischievous Stitch figurine which lights up with a flickering white light for a more sinister effect. The whole setup just requires three AA batteries, and luckily, they come included in your order.

