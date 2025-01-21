Keep your hands warm this winter and shop our picks for the best heated gloves

Hands can be one of the easiest parts of the body to get cold on those extra chilly winter days. Additionally, if you participate in outdoor sports or work outside in the winter, heated gloves can be a great way to stay as comfortable as possible despite frigid temperatures. Keep your hands warm all winter long with our picks for the best heated gloves, with options from retailers like Amazon, REI Co-op and more.

Best heated gloves

These rechargeable battery-powered gloves by Savior Heat have three different heating settings, with the heated area being the back of the hand and five fingers. Plus, they're made with water-repellent fabric, so they can be great for skiing and other outdoor activities. Over 1,000 purchasers have rated these gloves five stars. Get them now for under $120.

If you'll be spending time playing outdoor sports this winter, these gloves may be for you. According to the brand, they are great for outdoor activities, namely cycling, mountaineering, skiing, hiking, hunting, snowboarding and more. Also, they are made with a full-finger touchscreen design, so you can check your devices while wearing them. Plus, right now you can get them on sale for 50% off.

Prefer a mitten design over separated finger gloves? These gloves from Ororo are made with a split-finger design with separate fingers inside, which the brand states is helpful to balance dexterity and warmth of traditional mittens. Complete with rechargeable batteries, these gloves offer up to eight hours of heating. You can get them on sale now for under $100.

While on the pricey side, these gloves are top-rated by REI Co-op and made with ALTIHeat battery-powered heat technology that can provide customizable heat settings. Plus, while warm, they are still touchscreen compatible, which is great since you won't have to compromise warmth and dexterity. These are also water resistant and windproof, so you can stay warm regardless of the weather.

These Amazon's Choice gloves have a mitten design as well as fiber heating elements on the back of the hand and the fingers with lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Plus, the heat setting controller comes with a battery-powered display that indicates how much battery life the gloves have left, which is great to ensure they don't run out of battery while in the cold.

While on the pricier side, these Eddie Bauer gloves combine both warmth and aesthetics. According to the brand, they are the first gloves in the outdoor industry in North America to feature Clim8 intelligent heating technology, which can set hand temperature from 68 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the sleek black color and leather shell make them feel like a more fashionable option.