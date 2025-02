Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in southeast Fresno, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.

It happened shortly before 7:30 pm Thursday near Kings Canyon and Clovis Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says witnesses saw the cyclist run a red light before colliding with the car, which had the right of way.

The 18-year-old man on the bike was rushed to the hospital with a head injury.

The driver was not injured.

She is cooperating with investigators.