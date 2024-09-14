Bicyclist dies after crash on Highway 41 in central Fresno

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car on Highway 41 in central Fresno.

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car on Highway 41 in central Fresno.

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car on Highway 41 in central Fresno.

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car on Highway 41 in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car on Highway 41 in central Fresno.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday in a northbound lane of Highway 41 near Shields Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says a 41-year-old man was riding his bike against traffic when a 19-year-old driver hit him.

The cyclist was thrown into the roadway, blocking two lanes of traffic.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The CHP says the driver stopped and cooperated with investigators

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor for the bicyclist.

The investigation is ongoing.