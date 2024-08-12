Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a bicyclist in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol responded just after 9 am Sunday to a call on Road 68 near Highway 198 -- that's just south of Goshen.

Officials say a person was driving north on Road 68 and approached a man on an orange bicycle riding north on the right shoulder.

The car ended up hitting the biker, and the driver fled the scene.

The bicyclist ended up dying from his injuries.

Authorities are still searching for the car and suspected driver at this time.