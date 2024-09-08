Two big events at Fresno State create traffic nightmare in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a perfect storm of traffic around Fresno State on Saturday night.

On one side, it was the first football home game as the Bulldogs hosted Sacramento State at Valley Children's Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of over 41,000 fans.

On the other, fans of Latin Artist Peso Pluma were trickling into the Save Mart Center.

The result was bumper-to-bumper traffic all across Northeast Fresno and frustration for fans.

Marco Aguilar said it made it a challenge to get to the football stadium, "Came down Cedar Avenue and we ended up having to go southbound as far as Hoover high school, we parked actually not too far away from Hoover high school, about a long walk, stop and pull-out money. Traffic was absolutely insane."

Alice Williams said, "We had to do a U-turn, and it took like 20 minutes to get to John's incredible, and then we went by the Fresno State, the concert, and it's even more frustrating."

Alexia Legarda, a Peso Pluma fan, said, "We were stuck in the same line for about 40 minutes until I just decided to go to a random neighborhood and just had to park."

What should have been a 15-minute drive for Yanisel Rodriguez turned into an hour's drive. She felt that with these two significant events, the Fresno State Police, the various organizers, and other law enforcement should have done a better job working together to manage the congestion.

"Have a little bit more direction have like a little bit more direction, out here with the cops or the police officers because just blocking for events on both sides, I didn't really see many signs coming over here," said Rodriguez.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.