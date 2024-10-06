Big Fresno fairgoers find ways to stay cool and beat the record-tying heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit heat at the Big Fresno Fair.

People were eating ice cream and fanning themselves through the warm weather on day four at the fairgrounds.

One of the vendors helping people stay cool is the Candyland station.

Alfredo Lopez, who manages the food and drink stand, says they've been a vendor at the fair for about 20 years.

He says people have been flocking to his stand for a cool drink.

"In the history of Candyland being here, we will fill up one of these jars 3 to 4 times a day, on a very busy day at the Fresno fair," Lopez said.

Lopez says he's making sure everyone can enjoy their refreshments by offering discounts to families.

From relaxing in the shaded stands while watching horse racing to the beer and wine fest people were finding fun ways to keep cool.

"I like to say within the last few years it's kind of been getting a little hotter with time," fairgoer Isaac Hernandez said. "That's really it, I mean I think we just gotta improvise. Obviously, we gotta make sure we're drinking a lot of water."

Organizers say attendance numbers have not dropped because of the hot temperatures, people are just getting creative when it comes to beating the heat.

"It's getting a little bit warmer, we see them going into the buildings, a little more to cool off, and do a little more shopping," Big Fresno Fair Interim CEO Christina Estrada said. "We see them enjoying the nice stages we have, the shaded areas."

Estrada adds the bigger crowds are more likely to come to the fair in the evening, when the sun goes down.

First responders, including police and medics, are readily available throughout the fairgrounds for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the heat.

