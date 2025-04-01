Bills targeting trans athletes fail in California Assembly committee

The effort comes as the Trump administration is targeting these athletes and threatening to withhold federal funding for schools that support them.

The effort comes as the Trump administration is targeting these athletes and threatening to withhold federal funding for schools that support them.

The effort comes as the Trump administration is targeting these athletes and threatening to withhold federal funding for schools that support them.

The effort comes as the Trump administration is targeting these athletes and threatening to withhold federal funding for schools that support them.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two bills seeking to ban transgender girl athletes from girls' sports were presented in the Arts, Entertainment, Sports, and Tourism committee both failed to move forward.

The effort comes as the Trump administration is targeting these athletes and threatening to withhold federal funding for schools that support them.

The administration said allowing transgender girl athletes into girls' sports is a direct violation of Title IX.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who often butts heads with the president and Republicans, also stirred controversy with his comments on trans athletes in his podcast in early March.

"Would you say no men in female sports? Well, it's, I think it's an issue of fairness," said Newsom. "I completely agree with you on that. So that's easy to call out the unfairness of that. There's also humility and grace that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well. So both things I can hold in my hand."

Other state leaders, including Arts and Entertainment committee chair Christopher Ward, said these bills are not about being fair to athletes and are more harmful to girls' and women's sports.

"Safeguarding youth sports isn't achieved by demonizing one of the smallest parts of the population," said Ward(D) San Diego. "In fact, it creates more harm and danger for all girl athletes, transgender and cisgender alike."

Fresno Unified released a statement in opposition to one of the bills, AB 844, reading in part:

"Fresno Unified is dedicated to fostering safe, supportive, and inclusive environments for all students, including those who are transgender. Students are permitted to participate in programs and activities, including athletic teams and use of facilities, consistent with their gender identity, regardless of the gender listed in their records."

Clovis Unified released a statement. reading in part, "We follow the law and monitor the legislative process closely to ensure we remain in compliant if ever laws change."

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.