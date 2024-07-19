Bitwise co-founders break silence, posts apology letter

Olguin Jr. and Soberal spoke for the first time in a joint letter since pleading guilty to federal charges.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The founders of failed Bitwise Industries are hoping former employees, investors, lenders and their families will accept their apology.

Irma Olguin Jr. and Jake Soberal pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The charges are tied to last year's collapse of the Fresno-based company, which led to the layoffs of more than 900 employees.

Olguin Jr. posted a long letter on X on behalf of herself and Soberal.

They admit to lying to keep the company running and acknowledge they will owe many people quote "millions upon millions of dollars."

The letter goes on to read, "We are sorry to have abused and broken the trust you placed in us." and "We are sorry for the money that you entrusted in us that you may never get back."