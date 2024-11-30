Black Friday shopping across Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fog-covered streets didn't stop people from going to retail stores across Fresno and Clovis for Black Friday.

Crowds of people lined the Kohl's store at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis in the early morning hours.

Sandra Cox was the first person in line. She says she's been waiting since 10 p.m. on Thursday to get those doorbuster deals.

"I can hit up five stores before 8 o'clock and be home and still go to work," said Cox.

Cox said she's been participating in Black Friday shopping for about 30 years.

For others, they want to keep their family tradition going.

"I've always really done Black Friday; it's just something I used to do as a little kid with my mom. So, I'm kinda carrying on the tradition now that she's no longer around," said Clovis resident Ally Macario.

Over at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, cars crammed into the parking lot.

According to economists, millions of people are expected to grab Black Friday deals this year -- with 93% shopping at small businesses.

That's roughly $76 billion.

"The holiday season is always the busiest of course and it's the most exciting for us as small business owners," said Butterfly Crystals manager, Biane Shahin.

She adds, the holiday shopping season keeps her hand-selected stones and crystals business afloat year-round.

"Once we succeed and we grow as a business, we hire people, we can give back to the community. We've done a few fundraisers and things in the community. It's always good to have community engagement, too," said Shahin.

