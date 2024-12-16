Body camera footage released of Madera County shooting that injured suspect and K9

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has released body camera and dash cam video of a shooting that injured a sheriff's K9 and a suspect accused of shooting the dog.

The shooting happened on November 20, just before 4 p.m. on Road 425B in Oakhurst.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office was involved in a wild chase with 41-year-old Allen Scott Williams after a 9-1-1 caller reported he was a truck theft victim and was following Allen in his stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended when Williams got out and ran from the stolen truck. Sheriff's deputies chased Williams and deployed K9 Obie to chase Williams down.

Moments later, body camera video shows Williams turning and shooting Obie with a shotgun. Two deputies then returned fire, injuring Williams.

The newly released video shows deputies providing medical aid while taking Williams into custody.

The suspect was on probation for felony possession of ammunition and had several warrants for his arrest. He was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to fully recover.

K9 Obie's body was full of shotgun pellets that are not expected to be removed, but he is now recovering at home.

Williams faces multiple felony charges, including two special allegations for Williams having two prior felony strikes.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Madera Police Department and the Madera County District Attorney's Office.

FULL VIDEO: Contains Graphic Content, Viewer Discretion Advised