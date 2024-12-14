Body camera video shows deadly shootout between Fresno Police and homicide suspect

Newly released body camera video shows a deadly shootout between Fresno Police and a homicide suspect back on October 26th.

Newly released body camera video shows a deadly shootout between Fresno Police and a homicide suspect back on October 26th.

Newly released body camera video shows a deadly shootout between Fresno Police and a homicide suspect back on October 26th.

Newly released body camera video shows a deadly shootout between Fresno Police and a homicide suspect back on October 26th.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Newly released body camera video shows a deadly shootout between Fresno Police and a homicide suspect back on October 26th.

It captures the chilling moments a sergeant was shot while sitting in his car and the officers who helped save his life.

The footage from the sergeant's body camera shows the moments after he'd been shot three times in his legs.

He still went after the suspect while calling for help.

Moments earlier, that sergeant had responded to a shotspotter notification at Eighth and Platt in southeast Fresno.

He was sitting in his car when 40-year-old Andy Morales drove by and fired several rounds into the vehicle.

That led to a pursuit.

Security video shows the suspect using his truck for cover and moving around during the gun battle.

Other officers responded, shooting Morales, who died at the hospital.

The officers rushed to help their sergeant by putting tourniquets around his legs.

The entire encounter was also captured on several home surveillance cameras.

After the incident, detectives discovered 43-year-old Mario Ternoro shot and stabbed to death inside a home.

He and the suspect had been childhood friends, and it remains unclear what led up to Morales allegedly killing Ternoro.

The wounded sergeant was taken to the hospital and recovered.